Raghuram Rajan believes India will overtake China’s economy eventually

Asserting that India is likely to become bigger than China in the long run, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday said that the country will surpass its Asian rival in economic size thus placing itself in a better position to create similar infrastructure which is being promised by the latter in South Asian countries.

Addressing a session on Strategic Outlook for South Asia, Rajan observed that the Indian economy would continue to grow as the growth rate in China would decelerate.

At the WEF Annual Meeting 2019, Rajan said, “Historically, India had a bigger role in the region but China has now grown much bigger and has presented itself as a counterbalance”.

“India will become bigger than China eventually as the latter would slow down, whereas the former would continue to grow. So, India will be in a better position to create the infrastructure in the region which China is promising today. But this competition is good for the region and it will benefit for sure,” he said.

According to World Bank data in 2017, India was the sixth largest economy with a GDP of USD 2.59 trillion. In comparison, China, which assumed the position of the second largest economy, has a GDP of USD 12.23 trillion.

Rajan’s remarks assume significance as China is currently working on a host of infrastructure projects in neighbouring countries of Nepal and Pakistan.

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who was also at the session, attributed the collaboration with China and India to his country’s economic growth. Afghanistan CEO Abdullah Abdullah also echoed similar views and advocated better collaboration among South Asian countries.

At the address, Rajan added that there is ample opportunity to create regional companies and cited examples that banks can gain insight by studying how South Asian people borrow. Besides the Free Trade Agreement, he said that there was a lot of scope for work to be done which can focus on students across the region, apart from business and social sector.

Noting people’s free movement, especially that of youth going to other countries of having a strong impact, Rajan reiterated that India must play its role since it’s the largest country in the region. He acknowledged that India’s contribution to this has been high, but added that more can be done on the trade side to ensure tariffs go down, urging industries to work in tandem towards convincing governments for taking necessary steps.

Rajan concluded his address saying that he was hopeful of results, if not today, then may be at Davos meetings later.

