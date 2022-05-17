India should be ready to launch 6G services in 10 years: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 5G technology will contribute $450 billion to India’s economy in the next decade and a half. He also said that India should be ready to launch 6G services in the next ten years, for which a task force has already started its work.

Speaking at a programme marking the 25 years of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday, PM Modi said, “5G will contribute $450 billion to the Indian economy. Not just the speed of the Internet, 5G will also increase the speed of economic development and employment generation. By the end of this decade, we should be able to launch 6G services, and our task force has started working on it”.

Modi also said that whereas the 2G era was marked by “corruption and policy paralysis”, the country has moved “transparently” to 4G and now 5G. He added that mobile manufacturing units in India have expanded from 2 to over 200 and that the country is “today the world’s biggest mobile manufacturing hub.”

PM Modi also launched an indigenous 5G test bed developed as a multi-institute collaborative project by a total of eight institutes led by IIT Madras. The test bed can be used by the telecom industry, startups and researchers, to validate their prototypes in 5G.