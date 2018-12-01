July-Sept GDP growth slows to three-quarter low of 7.1%

The Indian economy grew at the slowest pace in three quarters, clocking a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 7.1 per cent in the second quarter (July-September) of this financial year, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday showed. The GDP growth rate came in much below expectations after hitting a nine-quarter high of 8.2 per cent in April-June but was higher than 6.3 per cent growth recorded in July-September 2017.

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg termed the growth slowdown as “disappointing”, adding that half year growth is “still quite robust and healthy”. “GDP growth for second quarter 2018-19 at 7.1 per cent seems disappointing. Manufacturing growth at 7.4 per cent and agriculture growth at 3.8 per cent is steady. Construction at 6.8 per cent and mining at -2.4 per cent reflect monsoon months deceleration. Half year growth at 7.4 per cent (GVA) is still quite robust and healthy,” Garg said in a tweet.

The deceleration in growth in second quarter was mainly on account of a decline in growth in mining and quarrying sector and moderation in growth of ‘trade, hotel, transport, communication & services related to broadcasting’ sector. The Indian economy, however, retained the tag of fastest growing economy, growing higher than the 6.5 per cent growth registered by China for July-September.

For April-September, the first half of this financial year, the GDP growth rate stood at 7.6 per cent as against 6.0 per cent a year ago and Gross Value Added (GVA) growth grew at 7.4 per cent as against 5.8 per cent last year.

In July-September this year, in terms of GVA, the economy grew at 6.9 per cent compared with 6.1 per cent in July-September 2017. GVA represents the total output and income in the economy. As per the new methodology followed by CSO, the GDP is calculated by adding product taxes to the GVA at basic prices, and removing subsidies. While manufacturing GVA growth remained broadly steady at 7.4 per cent in July-September as against 7.1 per cent seen in the same period last year, ‘mining & quarrying’ sector recorded a contraction of 2.4 per cent as against a 6.9 per cent growth last year, the data showed.

‘Agriculture, forestry and fishing’ sector grew 3.8 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal, higher than 2.6 per cent growth seen last year. Construction sector grew at 7.8 per cent in July-September this year as against 3.1 per cent a year ago.

Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), a proxy for investment growth, increased to 12.5 per cent in July-September, the third consecutive quarter of double digit growth, as against 6.1 per cent in July-September 2017. Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) growth stood at 7.0 per cent in July-September.

Economists said the sharp slowdown in growth in second quarter from the 8.2 per cent level seen in April-June this year was mainly seen as a low base effect had propelled the growth rate in the first quarter but the growth outlook for the full year remains stable. “On the whole second quarter GDP numbers do not ring in any alarm or indicate any serious deviation from the expected growth numbers. No doubt the sudden spurt in crude oil prices and depreciation in rupee had somewhat destabilising impact on the economy lately but over the past month they have corrected equally fast. Ind-Ra therefore believes that the FY19 may still end up with a GDP growth of 7.3 per cent and RBI may get the much needed elbow room to keep the policy rate unchanged in the forthcoming fifth bi monthly policy review on December 5, 2018,” Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research said.

Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister (EAC-PM) said these estimates represent a sizable jump from last year’s July-September growth rate estimates of 6.3 per cent, indicating sustained acceleration in India’s economic growth.