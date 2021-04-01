scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Latest news

Third Quarter of FY21: India records current account deficit of 0.2%

As per data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a current account deficit of $2.6 billion (0.4 per cent of GDP) was recorded a year ago — Q3 of FY20.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
April 1, 2021 3:01:31 am
The RBI said net services receipts increased, both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis, primarily on the back of higher net export earnings from computer services.

The current account balance recorded a deficit of $1.7 billion (0.2 per cent of gross domestic product) in the third quarter of 2020-21 after a surplus of $15.1 billion (2.4 per cent of GDP) in the second quarter of 2020-21 and $19.0 billion (3.7 per cent of GDP) in the first quarter of 2020-21.

As per data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a current account deficit of $2.6 billion (0.4 per cent of GDP) was recorded a year ago — Q3 of FY20. Underlying the current account deficit in Q3 was a rise in the merchandise trade deficit to $34.5 billion from $14.8 billion in the preceding quarter, and an increase in net investment income payments.

The RBI said net services receipts increased, both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis, primarily on the back of higher net export earnings from computer services. “Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, declined marginally on a y-o-y basis but improved sequentially by 1.5 per cent to $20.7 billion in Q3 of 2020-21,” the central bank said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 31: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x