India Ratings cuts FY20 GDP forecast to 6.7% from 7.3%

India Ratings has revised down India’s GDP growth rate estimate for 2019-20 to six-year low of 6.7 per cent from its earlier forecast of 7.3 per cent owing to slowdown in consumption demand, delayed progress of monsoon so far, decline in manufacturing growth, rising global trade tension and inability of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to resolve cases in time bound manner.

The recent measures announced by the government are “likely to support growth’’ only in the medium term, even though GDP growth may pick up in the second half due to base effect, the Fitch group company said.

Tax revenue collections in 2019-20 are expected to fall short by around Rs 1.5 lakh crore from the budgeted figure, it said. Meeting the fiscal deficit target, however, will not be difficult in view of the RBI’s decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government, it said. “The agency believes that the additional surplus transfer of Rs 0.58 trillion (Rs 0.28 trillion transferred in FY19 itself) over and above the Rs 0.90 trillion budgeted in Union Budget FY20 is unlikely to meaningfully augment the government’s ability to rampup expenditure without undermining its fiscal consolidation roadmap,” it said.

This would be the third consecutive year of subdued growth and even on quarterly basis, April-June is expected to be the fifth consecutive quarter of declining GDP growth at 5.7 per cent, India Ratings said.

Private consumption, which has been the mainstay of aggregate demand, has in fact come under pressure in urban as well as rural areas lately, India Ratings principal economist Sunil Kumar Sinha said. “While the reduced income growth of households has taken the sting out of the urban consumption, drought/near-drought conditions in three of the past five years coupled with the collapse of food prices has taken a heavy toll on rural consumption,” he said.