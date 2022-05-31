scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Govt to release 2021-22 GDP data shortly

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2022

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will release the gross domestic product (GDP) data for the January-March quarter (Q4) and the entire financial year 2021-22 today.

The key economic data comes amid high fuel rates and edible oil prices due to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war which has led to the retail inflation rate breaching the 6 per cent mark for four consecutive months.

The government had estimated the economy to grow at 8.9 per cent in 2021-22 compared to a contraction of 6.6 per cent in the previous year.

Fiscal deficit

The fiscal deficit for 2021-22 worked out to be 6.71 per cent of the GDP, lower than the 6.9 per cent projected by the Finance Ministry in the revised Budget Estimates, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for 2020-21, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) said that the fiscal deficit in the absolute terms was be Rs 15,86,537 crore (provisional).

The revenue deficit at the end of 2021-22 was 4.37 per cent.

More to follow

