India GDP Q3 Data: India’s GDP grows 5.4% in Q3, estimated to grow at 8.9% in FY22

India GDP Q3 Data: India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the October-December quarter (Q3) grew by 5.4 per cent, while the GDP for the entire financial year 2021-22 (FY22) is seen growing 8.9 per cent, as per the second advanced and quarterly estimates of GDP released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.

Recovering from the severe impact of Covid-19 in the last fiscal, the GDP grew by 8.4 per cent in the July-September quarter (Q2) and by a sharp 20.1 per cent in the April-June quarter (Q1).

The GDP growth rate was expected to come in lower than the previous estimate of 9.2 per cent for FY22, with the Q3 GDP expected around 6 per cent. In its first advanced estimate released last month, the government had estimated the GDP in FY22 to grow by 9.2 per cent. However, this did not reflect the loss of economic activity in the last few months due to the impact of the new variants of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian economy had contracted by (-)6.6 per cent in the previous fiscal (FY21). The FY22 GVA at Basic Prices is estimated at 8.3 per cent, according to the MoSPI data.

In the third quarter, the manufacturing sector, which had a growth of 5.6 per cent in Q2, rose by 0.2 per cent. Apart from this, the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector that grew 3.7 per cent in Q2, rose 2.6 per cent in Q3.

Among the other industries, a contraction was seen in the construction sector which slipped (-)2.8 per cent in Q3, down from a growth of 8.2 per cent in Q2. Apart from this, the trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting segment rose 6.1 per cent in Q3, down from a growth of 9.5 per cent in Q2.

More to follow