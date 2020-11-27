India GDP Q2 Data: July-September GDP data to be out shortly

India's GDP had contracted 23.9 per cent in Q1. The Q2 GDP data will be released later today. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock)

India GDP Q2 Data: India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the July-September quarter (Q2) will be released at 5:30 pm today. The data will be released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). This is the second post-Covid-19 GDP data that is set to be released this evening.

The GDP during April-June quarter (Q1) had contracted a sharp 23.9 per cent, the worst contraction in the history of the Indian economy, owing to a strict nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during the bulk of the quarter. However, the nation has gradually moved out of the lockdown phase and the government has gradually eased the restrictions.

