Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

India’s Q1 GDP Data Release Today: Govt to release GDP data at 5:30 pm

India's Q1 GDP Growth Data to Release Today, GDP data for April-June 2022 Quarter: India’s economy is estimated to have grown in double digits in Q1, with real GDP growth rates seen in the range of 13-16.2 per cent, as per estimates by economists.

India's GDP | Gross Domestic Product | GDP data for Q1India's Q1 GDP Data Today: Labourers work at a construction site in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Data Today: The Centre will release India’s gross domestic produc (GDP) data for the first quarter (Q1) of the ongoing financial year 2022-23 (FY23) later this evening. The National Statistical Office, under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), will release the country’s GDP data for the April-Jun quarter at 5:30 pm and economists expect the print to grow in double digits.

India’s economy is estimated to have grown in double digits in Q1, with real GDP growth rates seen in the range of 13-16.2 per cent, as per estimates by economists. A base effect of 20.1 per cent growth in the corresponding period a year ago along with the moderation in the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and a pickup in service sector activity is likely to have supported growth, they said.

Though economic growth is expected to increase, most economists have kept their estimates lower than the 16.2 per cent estimate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Moreover, the Q1 GDP data will be closely eyed for monitoring the progress from the pre-Covid levels seen in 2019. The impact of a high base will be strongly evident this time.

According to rating agency ICRA, the GDP is expected to grow at 13 per cent, while the State Bank of India (SBI) in its report pegged the economic growth at 15.7 per cent.

The GDP had contracted by 23.9 per cent in June 2020 quarter due to the first wave of the pandemic, and the same had surged  20.1 per cent during June 2021 quarter despite the period being more devastating in terms of loss of lives from the second wave of COVID-19.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 04:01:57 pm
