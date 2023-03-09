Ministry asks coal-based power plants to run at full capacity during summer months

The Union Power Ministry on Thursday that the government is taking steps to ensure adequate availability of power during the upcoming summer months and has devised a multi-pronged strategy.

Union Power Minister RK Singh chaired a meeting on Tuesday with the stakeholders, including senior officers from Power sector, Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Railways, and discussed various aspects to meet the high electricity demand in the upcoming months, especially during April and May.

The ministry said that the power utilities have been “directed to undertake maintenance for coal-based power plants well in advance so that no planned maintenance is required during the crunch period.”

The ministry has also issued directions, under Section 11, to imported coal-based plants to run at full capacity from March 16. The ministry added that adequate coal stocks would be made available at the coal-based power plants.

“During the meeting, Member Railway Board assured availability of enough rakes for transport of coal. The Ministry of Railways agreed to provide 418 rakes to different subsidiaries of CIL, GSS and captive blocks and also enhance the number of rakes in due course so that sufficient coal stock can be maintained at power plants,” the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry also said that gas-based power would be used to meet any peak demand.

NTPC has also been directed to run its 5000 MW gas-based power stations during the crunch period in Apr-May.

Advertisement

“In addition, 4000 MW of additional gas-based power capacity would be added by other entities for availability during the summer months,” the power ministry stated.

It added, “GAIL has already assured the Ministry of Power of the necessary supply of gas during the summer months. All the hydro plants have been instructed to operate in consultation with RLDCs/ SLDCs (Regional/State Load Dispatch Centers) to optimise water utilisation in current month for better availability during the next month.”

Singh also asked power companies to ensure that there is “no load-shedding during the summer months.”

Advertisement

He also asked all stakeholders to closely monitor the situation and take proactive actions to meet the electricity demand in the coming months.

According to the estimates of the Central Electricity Authority, the peak electricity demand is expected to be 229GW in April.

The power demand is expected to peak in April at 142,097 MU, followed by 141,464 MU in May. It is further expected to decline to 117,049 MU in November.