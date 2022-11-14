India WPI Data October 2022: India’s wholesale inflation dips below double-digit mark at 8.39% in October

India Wholesale Price Index(WPI) Data, October 2022: The country’s wholesale inflation eased to 8.39 per cent in October from 10.70 per cent in September, data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.

The wholesale inflation has dropped below the double-digit mark for the first time since March 2021 when it was at 7.89 per cent. The wholesale price index (WPI) print came above the double-digit mark for 18 straight months from April 2021 to September 2022.

The WPI for the month of August was revised to 12.48 per cent from 12.41 per cent, the data showed. The WPI in October 2021 was 13.83 per cent.

“Decline in the rate of inflation in October, 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in the price of mineral oils, basic metals, fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; textiles; other non-metallic mineral products; minerals etc.,” the ministry said in its release.

The food articles segment eased to 8.33 per cent in October, the data showed. In the previous month, this was 11.03 per cent. The month-on-month easing can be attributed to the easing in prices of vegetables, potatoes, onions, fruits and milk.

Vegetable prices eased to 17.61 per cent last month, against 39.66 per cent in September, the data showed. Potato prices eased to 44.97 per cent from 49.79 per cent a month ago and that of onions slipped (-)30.02 per cent in October from (-)20.96 per cent in the prior month. Fruit prices eased to 0.23 per cent last month, against 4.51 per cent in September while milk prices dipped to 5.53 per cent from 5.55 per cent, the data showed.

On the other hand, prices of cereals spiked to 12.03 per cent last month from 11.91 per cent in September. During the same period, paddy rose to 6.63 per cent from 5.79 per cent and that of wheat rose to 16.25 per cent from 16.09 per cent. Eggs, meat & fish rose to 3.97 per cent from 3.63 per cent a month ago.

Advertisement

The fuel and power segment eased to 23.17 per cent last month from 32.61 per cent in September. LPG prices eased to 4.82 per cent from 8.45 per cent month ago, HSD (High-Speed Diesel) slipped to 43.05 per cent from 65.96 per cent and petrol prices dipped to 25.02 per cent from 40.38 per cent.

The manufactured products segment eased to 4.42 per cent in October from 6.34 per cent month ago.

The government will release the more closely watched retail inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) later in the day.