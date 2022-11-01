scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

GST collection at Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October, second highest ever

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection had touched a record high of nearly Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April. In October last year, the revenues stood at over Rs 1.30 lakh crore.

gst mopup | gst collectionsGST mop-up has been over Rs 1.40 lakh crore for eight months in a row. (Representative image/File)

GST revenues rose 16.6 per cent to about Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October — making it the second highest collection ever.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection had touched a record high of nearly Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April. In October last year, the revenues stood at over Rs 1.30 lakh crore.

The gross GST collected in the month of October 2022 is Rs 1,51,718 crore of which Central GST is Rs 26,039 crore, State GST is Rs 33,396 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 81,778 crore (including Rs 37,297 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 10,505 crore (including Rs 825 crore collected on import of goods), which is second highest till date, an official statement said.

GST mop-up has been over Rs 1.40 lakh crore for eight months in a row.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge

During the month of September 2022, 8.3 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.7 crore e-way bills generated in August 2022.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 01:01:44 pm
Next Story

China: Lottery winner keeps $30 million jackpot secret from wife and child

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement