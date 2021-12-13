India’s retail inflation marginally rises to 4.91% in November: Govt data

India CPI Inflation Rate November 2021: India’s retail inflation rose marginally to 4.91 per cent in the month of November, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed Monday.

The retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), for the month of October was 4.48 per cent.

This is the fifth consecutive month that the CPI data has come below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent. Government has mandated the central bank to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026.

