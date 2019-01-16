India needs a decisive PM to deliver growth: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Tuesday said India needs a decisive prime minister with a clear mandate to deliver economic growth and satisfy the country’s aspirations, and not an unworkable alliance with maverick leadership. Even as India is a fastest-growing major economy in the world, the government is not satisfied with 7 to 7.5 per cent growth rate and want to break the 8 per cent barrier, he said in blog titled ‘Political stability, Decisive Leadership and a Clear Mandate – Their Relationship with Growth’.

Under the present government, Jaitley said India recorded a growth rate of 7.3 per cent during 2014-15 to 2018-19 as against 6.9 per cent in UPA-1 and 6.7 per cent in UPA-2. The inflation too during the five-year period of NDA government remained at a low of 4.6 per cent as against 5.7 per cent in UPA-1 and 10.1 per cent in UPA-2.

“…the average GDP growth of 7.3 per cent during the five years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a much larger base than that of his predecessors” he said, adding that India’s fiscal discipline during the past five years has been among the best as compared to any preceding period. The government plans to contain fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product by March-end.

The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 7.2 per cent in financial year 2018-19, lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s projection of 7.4 per cent, according to the first advance estimates released by Central Statistics Office.

Jaitley said a decisive leadership with a clear mandate is required for India to achieve healthy growth. “Who should be India’s Prime Minister, if India were to achieve this? Should he/she be constrained by his/her rival aspirants who have reluctantly supported him/her out of mere dislike for a common opponent or does India need a Prime Minister with a clear mandate as in 2014,” he asked.

“Only such a Prime Minister can deliver growth and satisfy the Nation’s aspirations” Jaitley said in an apparent dig at ‘mahagathbandhan’ being formed by opposition parties for defeating the BJP in the forthcoming general elections.

Citing a report, he said the size of India’s middle-class is growing very fast from 14 per cent in 2005 to 29 per cent in 2015. It is estimated to go all the way to 44 per cent in 2025.

Jaitley, who had a kidney transplant last year, is currently in the US for a medical check-up. Finance ministry sources said he is expected to return by this weekend.