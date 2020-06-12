India’s food inflation rose 9.28% on year in May: Government data

In a major move, the government did not release the headline retail inflation data which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), for the month of May and the factory output data measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), for the month of April.

However, the country’s Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of May rose 9.28 per cent year-on-year, according to a release by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

This is the second consecutive month that the government did not release the overall retail inflation data owing to the nationwide lockdown to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“In view of the preventive measures and announcement of nation-wide lockdown by the Government to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the price collection of Consumer Price Index (CPI) through personal visits of price collectors was suspended with effect from 19th March, 2020,” the government release said.

The release further said that in May, the data was collected to the extent feasible through personal visits of field staff of NSO and telephone calls from the designated outlets in selected markets. This data was supplemented by information collected during the personal purchase of field staff for the items being transacted from neighbourhood outlets, keeping in view the travel advisories.

The NSO collected prices from 987 urban markets and 836 villages, for commodities which were available and being transacted during the month of May which also included the lockdown period. However, the release said that transactions were largely focused on essential purchases.

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd