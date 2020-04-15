India’s wholesale inflation growth eases to 1% in March: Govt data

The WPI Food Index, which consists of ‘Food Articles’ and ‘Food Product’ eased to 5.49 per cent in March against 7.31 per cent a month ago, the commerce ministry data revealed. (File photo) The WPI Food Index, which consists of ‘Food Articles’ and ‘Food Product’ eased to 5.49 per cent in March against 7.31 per cent a month ago, the commerce ministry data revealed. (File photo)

The growth of India’s wholesale inflation eased to 1 per cent in March, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The wholesale inflation which is measured in terms of wholesale price index (WPI) grew 2.26 per cent during the month of February and it rose to 3.10 per cent in March last year, the data showed.

The build-up inflation during the financial year 2019-20 rate was at 1.00 per cent, against 3.10 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago, as per the data.

Apart from the headline figure, the WPI Food Index, which consists of ‘Food Articles’ and ‘Food Product’ eased to 5.49 per cent in March against 7.31 per cent a month ago, the commerce ministry data revealed.

The government release also said that due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and nationwide lockdown, the provisional figures of WPI for the latest month are computed with low response rate.

The figures are likely to be revised in a significant manner during the release of the final month, it added.

On Monday, the government had also released the retail inflation data or the consumer price index (CPI), which eased to 5.91 per cent in the month of March. It was the first time in three months that the retail inflation was within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent.

