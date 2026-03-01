India key driver of global growth: Shaktikanta Das

At a time when several major economies are saddled with high public debt, widening fiscal deficits and inflationary pressures, India has emerged as a model of prudence and stability, Shaktikanta Das, former RBI Governor and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, said Saturday.

While global economic order is shifting under the weight of volatility, the Indian economy presents a picture of resilience and stability, he said.

“Today, India is not just reacting to the world. We are influencing its future direction and shape,” Das said.

“In a world where many nations are struggling with inflationary pressures and widening fiscal gaps, India’s approach stands out as a model of prudence and stability. A key marker of this fiscal stability is the improved quality of expenditure,” he said. “This has happened not by chance. It is indeed the result of surgically precise interventions by the government of India and I would also like to add the Reserve Bank of India in the immediate aftermath of the Covid pandemic,” Das said in his keynote address at the Business Today Banking and Economy Summit.