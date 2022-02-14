India’s retail inflation spikes to 6.01% in January: Govt data

India CPI Inflation Rate January 2022: The country’s retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 6.01 per cent in the month of January, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Monday.

Additionally, the retail inflation for the month of December 2021 was revised to 5.66 per cent from 5.59 per cent.

The January CPI data marginally breached the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent. The government has mandated the central bank to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026.

The retail inflation data is mainly factored in by the RBI while making its bi-monthly monetary policy. Last week, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank kept the repo rate unchanged for the tenth time in a row at 4 per cent while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’.

The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) or the inflation in the food basket also spiked on-month during January to 5.43 per cent, from 4.05 per cent in December 2021, the data revealed.

The spike in the food basket was due to a sharp rise in prices of oils and fats which climbed 18.70 per cent on year in January. Apart from this, the meat and fish prices saw a rise of 5.47 per cent while that of vegetables gained 5.19 per cent and pulses and products rose 3.02 per cent.

Apart from food and beverages, the fuel and light segment rose 9.32 per cent, clothing and footwear gained 8.84 per cent and the housing segment inched up 3.52 per cent.

In a separate economic data released by commerce ministry earlier in the day, the wholesale inflation or WPI rose 12.96 per cent last month.