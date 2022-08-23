scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Inflation to ease to 4% in two years after peaking, says Shaktikanta Das

“Inflation has peaked and price gains are getting anchored,” Das said in an interview with television channel ET Now on Tuesday, adding that the central bank is watching every incoming data and there’s “no room for complacency.”

The vegetable and fruit market in Bengaluru, India, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Indias wholesale price inflation due Aug. 16 would show price gains easing to 13.75% in July, from 15.18% the previous month, according to a separate survey as of last Friday. (Bloomberg)

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das seeks to slow India’s inflation to 4% within two years after hitting its peak in the last few months.

“Inflation has peaked and price gains are getting anchored,” Das said in an interview with television channel ET Now on Tuesday, adding that the central bank is watching every incoming data and there’s “no room for complacency.”

The RBI has raised policy repurchase rate by a total of 140 basis points since May, including back-to-back half point increases in June and August, to cool down inflation within its mandate of 2%-6%. Consumer prices have fallen for three straight months in July but continue to remain above 6% mark.

“We will approach the 4% inflation target in a steady manner, without much of a growth sacrifice,” Das said. He also indicated that stable bond yields reflect that the central bank actions may have worked to tame prices.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

Indian bonds pared losses on Das’s outlook on inflation. The 10-year bond yield was trading 1 basis point higher at 7.28%, compared with an intraday high of 7.31%. Bond yields have also steadily eased after surging post the August policy on the back of a fall in crude prices and return of foreign fund inflows.

“Bond markets are functioning in an orderly manner. We will come in only when we sense disruption in the market,” Das said.

More from Governor Das

  • Current account gap will be within manageable levels, Das said, adding that exports are likely to pick up in the coming months
  • Favor a more orderly evolution of rupee exchange rate
  • Cryptocurrencies can create a lot of financial instability and it can have adverse effect on forex rate and policy, Das said. “Dollarization of economy doesn’t work in favor of India”
  • RBI is neutral to the issue of state-run banks privatization

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 03:23:57 pm
Next Story

Instagram ‘Candid Challenges’ feature: All you need to know

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

A row a day for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh

Ramdev should not criticise other systems of medicine: SC

Ramdev should not criticise other systems of medicine: SC

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

Union Minister Ajay Mishra calls Tikait 'second rate person'

Union Minister Ajay Mishra calls Tikait 'second rate person'

‘No god is a Brahmin’, says JNU VC, flags ‘gender bias’ in Manusmriti

‘No god is a Brahmin’, says JNU VC, flags ‘gender bias’ in Manusmriti

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?

Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement