Consumer inflation rises to 3.93% in May, higher costs from West Asia war get passed on to households

Retail prices are seen rising at a faster rate in the coming months as producers pass on more of their input price increases on account of the war in West Asia, with a sub-par monsoon seen as another upside risk.

Written by: Siddharth Upasani
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 05:23 PM IST
India inflation rate May 2026, inflation, retail inflation,Overall food inflation rose to 4.78% from 4.2% in April. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Consumer prices in India rose 3.93% in May compared to a year ago as producers continued to pass on more of their input cost increases to households, according to data released on Friday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). At 3.93%, the May headline inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is higher than the 3.48% recorded in April. Inflation, which is the year-on-year change in prices, has now risen every month in 2026.

After having risen to 4.2% in April from 2.9% in March, inflation for the ‘restaurant and accommodation services’ category increased further to 5.75% in May, reflecting the impact of eateries raising menu prices due to hikes in commercial LPG prices on account of the West Asia war. The increase in prices of ‘restaurant and accommodation services’ in May compared to April was 1.8%.

Meanwhile, overall food inflation rose to 4.78% from 4.2% in April.

The increase in CPI inflation comes a week after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, with the central bank lowering its growth forecast and raising its inflation view for 2026-27.

Must Read | Amid rising frequency of global shocks, a moment to activate growth drivers within domestic control

On June 5, the RBI cut its GDP growth forecast for 2026-27 to 6.6% from 6.9% and raised the inflation projection to 5.1% from 4.6%, with Governor Sanjay Malhotra warning there are indications that average crude oil prices this fiscal would be “substantially higher” than the $85 per barrel.

As per the RBI’s latest forecasts, inflation is seen averaging 4.2% in April-June, 5.1% in July-September, 5.9% in October-December, and 5.4% in January-March 2027. Over April-May, CPI inflation has averaged 3.7%.

The RBI is mandated to target a CPI inflation of 4% in the medium-term in a range of 2-6%. As such, the forecasts show inflation reaching the upper bound of the RBI’s target range in the last three months of 2026.

Last week, the RBI also raised its expectations of core inflation to 4.7% from 4.4%. Core inflation measures the change in prices of non-food, non-fuel items, whose prices can be volatile. The movement in prices of non-food, non-fuel items, therefore, are seen as an indicator of underlying price pressures in the economy.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Siddharth Upasani
Siddharth Upasani
twitter

Siddharth Upasani is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. He reports primarily on data and the economy, looking for trends and changes in the former which paint a picture of the latter. Before The Indian Express, he worked at Moneycontrol and financial newswire Informist (previously called Cogencis). Outside of work, sports, fantasy football, and graphic novels keep him busy.   ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments