Consumer inflation rises to 3.93% in May, higher costs from West Asia war get passed on to households

Consumer prices in India rose 3.93% in May compared to a year ago as producers continued to pass on more of their input cost increases to households, according to data released on Friday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). At 3.93%, the May headline inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is higher than the 3.48% recorded in April. Inflation, which is the year-on-year change in prices, has now risen every month in 2026.

After having risen to 4.2% in April from 2.9% in March, inflation for the ‘restaurant and accommodation services’ category increased further to 5.75% in May, reflecting the impact of eateries raising menu prices due to hikes in commercial LPG prices on account of the West Asia war. The increase in prices of ‘restaurant and accommodation services’ in May compared to April was 1.8%.