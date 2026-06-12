Consumer inflation rises to 3.93% in May, higher costs from West Asia war get passed on to households

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 05:23 PM IST
Consumer prices in India rose 3.93% in May compared to a year ago as producers continued to pass on more of their input cost increases to households, according to data released on Friday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). At 3.93%, the May headline inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is higher than the 3.48% recorded in April. Inflation, which is the year-on-year change in prices, has now risen every month in 2026.
After having risen to 4.2% in April from 2.9% in March, inflation for the ‘restaurant and accommodation services’ category increased further to 5.75% in May, reflecting the impact of eateries raising menu prices due to hikes in commercial LPG prices on account of the West Asia war. The increase in prices of ‘restaurant and accommodation services’ in May compared to April was 1.8%.
Meanwhile, overall food inflation rose to 4.78% from 4.2% in April.
The increase in CPI inflation comes a week after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, with the central bank lowering its growth forecast and raising its inflation view for 2026-27.
On June 5, the RBI cut its GDP growth forecast for 2026-27 to 6.6% from 6.9% and raised the inflation projection to 5.1% from 4.6%, with Governor Sanjay Malhotra warning there are indications that average crude oil prices this fiscal would be “substantially higher” than the $85 per barrel.
As per the RBI’s latest forecasts, inflation is seen averaging 4.2% in April-June, 5.1% in July-September, 5.9% in October-December, and 5.4% in January-March 2027. Over April-May, CPI inflation has averaged 3.7%.
The RBI is mandated to target a CPI inflation of 4% in the medium-term in a range of 2-6%. As such, the forecasts show inflation reaching the upper bound of the RBI’s target range in the last three months of 2026.
Last week, the RBI also raised its expectations of core inflation to 4.7% from 4.4%. Core inflation measures the change in prices of non-food, non-fuel items, whose prices can be volatile. The movement in prices of non-food, non-fuel items, therefore, are seen as an indicator of underlying price pressures in the economy.