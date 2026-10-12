Days after RBI rate hike, data shows inflation jumped to 5.54% in September

The Reserve Bank of India is legally mandated to keep CPI inflation at 4% in a band of 2-6%. However, this is the fourth month in a row that inflation has come in above 4%.

Written by: Siddharth Upasani
3 min readUpdated: Oct 12, 2026 04:20 PM IST
Food inflation rose sharply to 7.74% in September from 5.97% in August (Image generated using AI)Food inflation rose sharply to 7.74% in September from 5.97% in August (Image generated using AI)
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India’s headline inflation rate surged to 5.54% in September, up from 4.83% in August, days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased interest rates for the first time in more than three-and-a-half years. While there was a month-on-month increase in prices on an overall level, an unfavourable base effect also played a role in pushing up the headline inflation rate.

Food inflation rose sharply to 7.74% in September from 5.97% in August, according to data released on Monday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). As such, inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) continues to chart new highs in the new data series with 2024 as the base year.

The RBI is legally mandated to keep CPI inflation at 4% in a band of 2-6%. However, this is the fourth month in a row that inflation has come in above 4%. The central bank, which last week raised the policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.5%, expects CPI inflation to average 4.9% in July–September, 6% in October–December, 5.7% in January–March 2027, and 5.6% in April–June 2027.

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The RBI last week also tightened its stance of monetary policy to ‘calibrated tightening’ from ‘neutral’, warning that there is now “some evidence of elevated inflation expectations and generalisation of inflation.” However, it also said “there are only limited signs of supply side pressures getting embedded in pricing behaviour”.

“Similarly, while there is limited evidence of demand side pressures, risks in view of strong growth in monetary and credit aggregates exist,” the RBI had said.

Loan growth is rising rapidly, while the Indian economy is performing better than expected, with GDP growth in April-June coming in at a higher-than-anticipated rate of 7.8%. This has led to numerous global organisations and agencies to raise their forecasts for the current fiscal to around 7%, with even the RBI doing so last week as it raised its GDP growth projection for 2026–27 to 7.1% from 6.7%.

The RBI’s policy changes have now sparked talk of multiple rate hikes in the coming months, with economists predicting the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may only rest when the repo rate is raised to 6-6.25%. The increase in inflation in September, as per the data released on Monday, will only reinforce some of these calls.

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Siddharth Upasani
Siddharth Upasani
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Siddharth Upasani is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. He reports primarily on data and the economy, looking for trends and changes in the former which paint a picture of the latter. Before The Indian Express, he worked at Moneycontrol and financial newswire Informist (previously called Cogencis). Outside of work, sports, fantasy football, and graphic novels keep him busy.   ... Read More

 

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