Days after RBI rate hike, data shows inflation jumped to 5.54% in September

India’s headline inflation rate surged to 5.54% in September, up from 4.83% in August, days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased interest rates for the first time in more than three-and-a-half years. While there was a month-on-month increase in prices on an overall level, an unfavourable base effect also played a role in pushing up the headline inflation rate.

Food inflation rose sharply to 7.74% in September from 5.97% in August, according to data released on Monday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). As such, inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) continues to chart new highs in the new data series with 2024 as the base year.