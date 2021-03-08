India Inc’s overseas direct investment falls 31% in Feb

Of the total investment made by Indian companies in foreign markets, $1.36 billion was in the form of loan. (Representational)

India Inc’s overseas direct investment fell by 31 per cent to $1.85 billion in February this year, the RBI data showed.

Domestic companies made investments of $2.66 billion in their overseas subsidiaries and joint-ventures in the year-ago month, February 2020.

Of the total investment made by Indian companies in foreign markets, $1.36 billion was in the form of loan; $297.37 million comprised as equity investment and the rest of $183.82 million was by way of issuance of guarantee, according to the RBI data on outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) – February 2021.

However, total OFDI by domestic firms in February was higher than that of $1.19 billion in January 2021. Among the major companies who invested in their overseas ventures during the month included Tata Steel ($1 billion in its wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries —$100 million in a joint venture in the US.