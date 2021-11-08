High input cost but profits remain strong

Managements appear confident business will continue to remain brisk in the coming quarters as orderbooks fill up, hotels and malls re-open and travel resumes. The only worry is the elevated prices of commodities.

It's been a stellar India Inc performance from India Inc in Q2FY22 even if operating margins have been under slight pressure. Despite raw material inflation — up nearly 500 basis points year-on-year — strong revenue growth has enabled companies to report fairly good profit margins. To be sure, they have also cut expenses where possible or passed on higher input costs to consumers. Most companies have beaten analysts' estimates or matched them, with very few disappointments. While the numbers come off a weak base, topline growth has been nonetheless impressive. There has clearly been a rebound in demand in the local economy. This together with a revival in the global economy has helped exporters; it has been one of the best quarters for IT companies, in a long time.