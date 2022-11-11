IIP Data September: India’s industrial output climbs 3.1% in Sep, says Govt data

September IIP Data Today: The country’s index of industrial production (IIP) grew 3.1 per cent to 133.5 in the month of September, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Friday.

The IIP had risen 4.4 per cent in September 2021, the data showed.

The industrial growth so far in the fiscal year 2021-22 (April-September) has witnessed a rise of 7.0 per cent, compared to 23.8 per cent rise in the corresponding period a year ago, the data showed.

The growth in IIP data during September is led by all the sectors. The mining sector rose 4.6 per cent on-year to 99.5 in September, the manufacturing sector witnessed a growth of 1.8 per cent to 134.3 and the electricity sector rallied 11.6 per cent to 187.4, the MoSPI data showed.

In September last year, the manufacturing sector had witnessed a growth of 4.3 per cent. During the same month, the mining sector had risen 8.6 per cent while the electricity sector had gained 0.9 per cent, the data showed.

More to follow