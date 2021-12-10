IIP October 2021: India’s industrial output rises 3.2% in Oct, Govt data shows

IIP Data October 2021: The country’s index of industrial production (IIP) grew 3.2 per cent to 133.7 in the month of October, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The IIP had risen 4.5 per cent in October 2020, the data showed.

The industrial growth so far in the fiscal year 2021-22 (April-October) has grown 20.0 per cent, compared to a contraction of (-)17.3 per cent rise in the corresponding period a year ago, the data showed.

The rise in IIP data during October is primarily led by the mining and electricity sectors. The mining sector saw a rise of 11.4 per cent on-year to 109.7 in October, while the electricity sector witnessed a growth of 3.1 per cent to 167.3. The manufacturing sector too rose 2.0 per cent to 134.7, the MoSPI data showed.

In October last year, the manufacturing sector had witnessed a growth of 4.5 per cent. During the same period, the mining sector had slipped (-)1.0 per cent and the electricity sector had witnessed a growth of 11.2 per cent, the data showed.

Among used based goods, the primary goods output rose 9.0 per cent in October this year, while that of capital goods slipped (-)1.1 per cent. Intermediate goods output rose 2.1 per cent and infrastructure/construction goods climbed 5.3 per cent, while consumer durables fell by (-)6.1 per cent and consumer non-durables grew 0.5 per cent, as per the data.