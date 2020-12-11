scorecardresearch
Friday, December 11, 2020
IIP Data October 2020: India’s industrial output climbs 3.6% in October, says Govt data

IIP India Growth Rate Data October 2020: The industrial growth so far in the fiscal year 2020-21 (April-October) has contracted 17.5 per cent, compared to a 0.1 per cent rise in the corresponding period year ago, the data from Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 11, 2020 5:49:32 pm
india iip, iip october 2020India's IIP grew in October 2020. Representative image, source: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

IIP Data October 2020: The country’s index of industrial production (IIP) grew 3.6 per cent to 128.5 in the month of October, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The IIP had slipped 6.6 per cent in October 2019, the data showed.

The industrial growth so far in the fiscal year 2020-21 (April-October) has contracted 17.5 per cent, compared to a 0.1 per cent rise in the corresponding period year ago, the data from MoSPI showed.

More to follow

