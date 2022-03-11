IIP Data January 2022: India’s industrial output climbs 1.3% in Jan, says Govt data

IIP Data January 2022: The country’s index of industrial production (IIP) grew 1.3 per cent to 138.4 in the month of January, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday showed.

The IIP had slipped (-)0.6 per cent in January 2021, the data showed.

The industrial growth so far in the fiscal year 2021-22 (April-January) has grown 13.7 per cent, compared to a contraction of (-)12.0 per cent rise in the corresponding period a year ago, the data showed.

The growth in IIP data during January is led by all the sectors. The mining sector rose of 2.8 per cent on-year to 124.7 in January, the manufacturing sector witnessed a growth of 1.1 per cent to 138.1 and the electricity sector climbed 0.9 per cent to 165.6, the MoSPI data showed.

In January last year, the manufacturing sector had witnessed a contraction of (-)0.9 per cent. During the same month, the mining sector had slipped (-)2.4 per cent while the electricity sector had witnessed a rise of 5.5 per cent, the data showed.

