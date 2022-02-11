IIP December 2021: India’s industrial output rises 0.4% in December, Govt data shows

IIP Data December 2021: The country’s index of industrial production (IIP) inched up 0.4 per cent year-on-year to 138.0 in the month of December, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

The IIP had risen 2.2 per cent on-year to 137.4 in December 2020, the data showed.

The industrial growth so far in the fiscal year 2021-22 (April-December) has surged 15.2 per cent, compared to a contraction of (-)13.3 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago, the data showed.

The growth in IIP data during December is on account of the electricity sector which rose 2.8 per cent on-year to 162.5. It was followed by the mining sector that witnessed a growth of 2.6 per cent to 120.3. However, the manufacturing sector saw a (-)0.1 per cent contraction to 138.8, the MoSPI data showed.

In December 2020, the manufacturing sector had witnessed a growth of 2.7 per cent. During the same month, the mining sector had fallen (-)3.0 per cent, while the electricity sector had surged of 5.1 per cent, the data showed.