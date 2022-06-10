IIP Data April 2022: India’s industrial output climbs 7.1% in April, says Govt data

IIP Data April 2022: The country’s index of industrial production (IIP) grew 7.1 per cent to 135.1 in the month of April, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday showed.

According to the data, the IIP had surged 133.5 per cent to 126.1 in April 2021, however, the release noted that growth rates over the corresponding period of the previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of Covid-19 pandemic since March 2020.

The growth in IIP data during April is led by all the sectors. The mining sector rose by 7.8 per cent on-year to 116.0 in April, the manufacturing sector witnessed a growth of 6.3 per cent to 132.5 and the electricity sector climbed 11.8 per cent to 194.5, the MoSPI data showed.

More to follow