IIP Data April 2021: India’s industrial output jumps 134.44% in April, Govt data shows

India's IIP grew 134.44 per cent in April 2021 mainly because of a low base year ago.

IIP Data April 2021: The country’s index of industrial production (IIP) surged 134.44 per cent year-on-year to 126.6 in the month of April primarily due to a low base in the previous year, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The IIP had crashed 57.31 per cent on-year to 54.0 in April 2020, the data showed. This was mainly due to the nationwide lockdown which was imposed last year to curb the first wave of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“It may be noted that the nationwide lockdown and other measures implemented to restrict the spread of Covid 19 pandemic from the end of March 2020, had led to a majority of the establishments not operating in April 2020 and consequently, there were many units which reported ‘Nil’ production, affecting comparison of the indices for the months of April 2020 and April 2021,” the National Statistical Office (NSO) said in its statement.

The NSO did not formally compute the April IIP growth data although it has provided the absolute figures for the month.

The manufacturing sector saw a growth of 197.15 per cent on-year to 125.1, the data showed. Likewise, the mining sector witnessed a rise of 37.06 per cent on-year at 108.0, and the electricity segment grew at 38.54 per cent y-o-y at 174.0 in the month of April, the data showed.