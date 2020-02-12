IIP growth contracts 0.3% in Dec 2019, inflation rises to 7.59% in Jan 2020: Govt data

The industrial growth during the period of April-December 2019 was 0.5 per cent from the corresponding period year ago, according to data by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI). (Representational image) The industrial growth during the period of April-December 2019 was 0.5 per cent from the corresponding period year ago, according to data by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI). (Representational image)

The country’s factory output, which is measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a contraction of 0.3 per cent on-year to 133.5 during the month of December 2019, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The IIP had grown by 2.5 per cent in December 2018.

The industrial growth during the period of April-December 2019 rose 0.5 per cent from the corresponding period year ago. The IIP growth was 4.7 per cent during the same period last year, the data showed.

As per the data, the manufacturing sector output declined by 1.2 per cent on-year to 134.2, and the electricity generation slipped by 0.1 per cent to 150.2. Mining sector output, however, grew by 5.4 per cent on-year to 120.6.

Retail inflation (CPI) spikes 7.59 per cent

The retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed to a 68-month high after it rose 7.59 per cent in the month of January 2020, a separate data by MoSPI showed.

The CPI was 7.35 per cent in December 2019 and 1.97 per cent in January last year.

For the second month in a row, the retail inflation data exceeded the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent. The government has mandated the central bank to keep inflation within the range of 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

The food inflation last month was 13.63 per cent, compared with (-)2.24 per cent in January 2019. However, it is down from 14.19 per cent in December.

The Reserve Bank of India had kept the key policy rate unchanged earlier this month mainly due to high inflation.

(with PTI inputs)

