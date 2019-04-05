India has come to 7-7.5% growth rate without any global boom: FM Arun Jaitley

If elected back to power, the BJP-led NDA government will continue the glide path for fiscal consolidation and lower tax rates, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Thursday, adding that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has already cut tax rates and reducing rate on cement is next on agenda.

“I speak in terms of taxation policies … I’m quite clear in my mind that on two issues at least, we had a lot of good fiscal prudence and brought rates down. These are two areas. If we are in power we will continue the same glide path,” Jaitley said, addressing the CII Annual Session 2019.

Jaitley said India’s growth has stabilised between 7-7.5 per cent and irrespective of global trends, domestic consumption is going to increase. “We have come to 7-7.5 per cent (growth rate) range despite the fact that there is no global boom or support of any kind, and we have stabilised at that, you need to graduate further,” he said.

The minister said that over the last five years, the government did not increase tax rates, and in some cases doubled tax base and increased tax collection. “In the last 20-odd months of the GST except for cement … that is because of affordability … every item of consumption has come down to 18 per cent and 12 per cent category from 28 per cent. So, it is only a matter of time that the last one also comes down,” Jaitley said.

The government had revised upwards the fiscal deficit target for the 2018-19 fiscal to 3.4 per cent from earlier estimate of 3.3 per cent in the interim Budget for 2019-20. For FY20, the fiscal deficit target has been set at 3.4 per cent.

Referring to the issue of non-NDA parties forming a federal front ahead of the general elections, Jaitley said it is a “dangerous idea” and could end up making India a “confederation of states”.

“I think we need to improve our pace of growth, to eradicate poverty, need further enrichment … I think we need decisiveness, need coherence and a five year government and not a six month government,” he said.

Jaitley said that if India can maintain its position as the fastest growing major economy in the world for the next 10 years, it could become a reasonably middle-income economy, reducing poverty to negligible levels.

“My own assessment is not in this election, but by the next general election 2024, India’s middle class and neo middle class will be the largest vote component. And therefore, if that’s the trend, the quality of public discourse in policies will have to be completely different. Governments, politicians, ministers, leaders, manifestos will be tasted and judged by much harsher standards,” he said.