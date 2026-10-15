India goods trade deficit eases to $30 bn, goods exports jump 23%, services log rare dip

Driven by a nearly 50% jump in goods exports to the US amid worries about fresh tariffs on India over oil imports from Russia, India’s goods exports in September jumped 23% to $44.40 billion while services exports registered a rare dip, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Thursday showed.

Data showed that India’s goods exports jumped 23% to $44.40 billion compared to $36.08 billion in September last year, and imports grew at a slower pace of 8% to 74.61 billion compared to $69.08 billion during last September. The slower pace of import growth helped the trade deficit marginally ease to $30.2 billion last month compared to $33 billion in September last year.

A comparatively slower pace in import growth was largely due to a sharp decline in gold imports. Official data showed that gold imports in September logged a sharp decline of 81.3% to $1.8 billion in September this year compared to $9.6 billion in September last year. While gold imports typically tend to jump amid festive seasons, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said that the decline could be a result of high duty on gold imports.

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Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA said India’s goods exports expanded by over 20% for the second consecutive month in September 2026, even as growth in such imports cooled to a 6-month low of 8%, amid a sharp contraction in gold imports. This contained the merchandise trade deficit at $30.2 billion in the month, lower than the $33 billion seen in September 2025, albeit largely in line with the levels seen during 5M FY2027.

“Amid a modest expansion in the merchandise trade deficit and an expected easing in invisible earnings, led by tempering remittance inflows, we expect India’s current account deficit to widen to $13-15 billion in Q2 FY2027 from $4.2 billion in Q1 FY2027, while printing marginally lower than the year-ago levels,” Nayar said.

US continues to drive exports

Amid continued uncertainty around the trade deal, India’s goods exports continue to register strong growth. As goods exports have been declining in the West Asia region, particularly in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iran, exports to the US ballooned by 48% in September, crossing $8 billion.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday also said the first phase of the India-US trade pact has been finalised and is undergoing legal drafting. “The US bilateral trade agreement’s first tranche has been finalised, and it is going through final contours, the legal drafting, and we hope to be able to finalise that soon and operationalise that once we get the competitive advantage over our peer countries,” Goyal said here at a briefing.

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This comes as the US is expected to come out with the results of Section 301 tariffs on overcapacity. Data showed that exports have been driven by electronic exports, which continue to be exempted by US tariffs and are riding the AI wave. Exports under the category jumped by 70.4% to 5.3 billion last month compared to $3.1 billion in September last year.

However, imports from China last month also registered a sharp 31.5% jump to $14.86 billion compared to $11.30 billion. Between April and September, imports from China crossed $80.35 billion, 27% higher than $62.86 billion in the comparable period last year. This has triggered a sharp jump in the use of anti-dumping duty investigations by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Services exports log rare decline

Amid sustained conflict in the West Asia crisis which has pushed air fares higher, India’s services exports logged a rare decline. Projections released by the government showed that services exports registered a marginal decline to $36.35 billion in September this year compared to $36.67 billion last year.

“There has been a recent reduction in production in services trade globally. Earlier it was projected to grow by 4.8%; it has now been revised to 3.3%. One of the key factors is the West Asia crisis. The rise in energy prices has impacted one component of services, which is travel and tourism, which is showing a downward projection. We are growing more than 9% year on year, but growth would have been more,” Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal told reporters.

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The government has been easing norms to smoothen services exports. Last week, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its 57th meeting recommended amendments to Section 54(3) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act to provide for refund of accumulated input tax credit (ITC) for input services and capital goods under inverted duty structure. While the change for capital goods will come into effect from April next year, the change for input services can be availed from November 1, 2026.