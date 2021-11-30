India’s GDP growth at 8.4% in second quarter of FY21-22

India’s economic growth slowed to 8.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2021-22, official data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on Tuesday. The GDP had contracted by 7.4 per cent in the corresponding July-September quarter of 2020-21.

“GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 35.73 lakh crores, as against Rs 32.97 lakh crores in Q2 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.4% as compared to 7.4% contraction in Q2 2020-21,” the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said.

In the last quarter (April-June), the economy saw record growth of 20.1 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year, when a national lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic had nearly halted all economic activities. The GDP had contracted 24.4 per cent in April-June 2020.

The Reserve Bank of India had earlier projected the real GDP growth rate for July-September at 7.9 per cent.

Core sector records 7.5% growth

Meanwhile, production of eight infrastructure sectors saw a growth of 7.5 per cent in October against 0.5 per cent contraction in the year-ago month, , the official data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

The production of eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had contracted by 0.5 per cent in October 2020.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).



Core sectors’ growth stood at 4.5 per cent in September this year.

(Inputs from PTI)