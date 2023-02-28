India’s GDP data for December quarter to be released today

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will Tuesday release India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the October-December 2022 quarter.

The ministry will also release the second advance estimate of GDP for FY2022-23. According to the government’s first advance estimate, which was released last month, India’s GDP growth was pegged at 7 per cent for FY23.

In the July-September quarter, India’s GDP growth stood at 6.3 per cent, while in the April-June quarter (Q1), India’s growth rose to 13.5 per cent.

The government is also set to release the revised estimate of India’s economic growth last year, FY2021-22, which was estimated at 8.7 per cent by the ministry in May 2022.

The advance estimate for GDP growth in FY23 holds significance as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its latest monetary policy meeting, held in early February, lowered India’s forecast to 6.8 per cent in the current financial year. The RBI had earlier projected India’s GDP growth at 7 per cent.

The central bank has projected India’s GDP growth in the third and fourth quarter at 4.4 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively.

The Asian Development Bank has projected India’s economic growth at 7 per cent while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pegged the nation’s growth at 6.8 per cent in FY23.