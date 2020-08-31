scorecardresearch
Monday, August 31, 2020
India GDP Q1 Data LIVE updates: NSO to release figures at 5:30 pm, sharp contraction expected

India GDP Q1 Data, GDP Q1 Growth Rate of India 2020 Live Updates: The data released by NSO, which comes under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), is vital as it will provide the first benchmark on the state of India's economy after the pandemic.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2020 4:24:07 pm
gdp data, gdp data india, gdp q1 data, gdp q1 data 2020, gdp q1 growth data, gdp q1 growth rate, gdp data india 2020, gdp data 1st quarter, gdp 1st quarter data, gdp data 2020, gdp 1st quarter data 2020, gross domestic product data, gross domestic product data india, gross domestic product data india 2020, gdp data today, gdp data news, gdp 1st quarter 2020 indiaIndia GDP Q1 data LIVE updates: According to the economists, the GDP contraction for the first quarter is being pegged at an average 20 per cent with the de-growth range between 15.2 per cent and 25.5 per cent.

India GDP Q1 Data Live Updates: The National Statistical Office (NSO) will be releasing its GDP figures for the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2020-21 Monday evening. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown enforced due to it, the numbers are expected to be the worst since India started reporting quarterly data in 1996.

According to the economists, the GDP contraction for the first quarter is being pegged at an average 20 per cent with the de-growth range between 15.2 per cent and 25.5 per cent. A similar trend is expected to continue in the July-September quarter as well.

The data released by NSO, which comes under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), is vital as it will provide the first benchmark on the state of India’s economy after the pandemic.

However, experts warn that the numbers are not much likely to fully represent the scale of the economic crisis as most of the small-scale sector and the informal sector was more affected than the organised sector in the past few months. This distress will not get reflected in the GDP numbers as factory output figures are used to extrapolate trends in the informal sector.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, India's economic data will be released today. Follow LIVE updates here.

16:24 (IST)31 Aug 2020
First-quarter bore the most brunt of lockdown: Radhika Rao

“The first quarter bore the most brunt of the stringent lockdown in response to the pandemic, beyond which authorities weighed the trade-off between economic costs of extending the lockdown or prioritising health. This led to an incremental and gradual reopening at a varied pace across different states/ districts.

While Q1 data is backwards-looking, it was the likely nadir of the downcycle, with shallower contraction expected over the next two quarters. For the path ahead, sustainability of the recovery cycle is contingent on when the epidemic curve successfully flattens,” said Radhika Rao, Economist, DBS

16:20 (IST)31 Aug 2020
Coronavirus lockdown: Salaried jobs worst-hit

As per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), salaried jobs suffered the biggest hit during the lockdown, with a total loss estimated to be at 18.9 million during April-July.

16:16 (IST)31 Aug 2020
What can one expect from the GDP data

The first quarter saw the strictest lockdowns across the country and chances are it will see the sharpest fall in economic activity in a long while.

The composition of growth (or de-growth) — in other words, which sector got hit the most — will set the tone for the rest of the year. The amount and nature of the damage will point to the type and magnitude of fiscal and monetary policy efforts required to revive the Indian economy.

Most analysts expect the economy to contract sharply. But the expected magnitude of contraction differs — sometimes substantially over specific sectors of the economy. Click here to read our explainer for more details.

16:06 (IST)31 Aug 2020
Why today's GDP data is important

Observers of the Indian economy keenly await the NSO data because it will provide the first benchmark of the state of the Indian economy after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted it and forced the country into widespread and repeated lockdowns.

15:52 (IST)31 Aug 2020
NSO to release Q1 GDP figures at 5:30 pm

The National Statistical Office (NSO) will be releasing its GDP figures for the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2020-21 at 5:30 pm today. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown enforced due to it, the numbers are expected to be the worst since India started reporting quarterly data in 1996.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), salaried jobs suffered the biggest hit during the lockdown, with a total loss estimated to be at 18.9 million during the first quarter.

Meanwhile, recovery in the second quarter has also not picked up as expected with various states announcing lockdowns due to rise in coronavirus cases in July and August.

On the global front, the UK economy has so far seen the biggest slump in June quarter GDP among the top 20 global economies, with a 21.7 per cent annual contraction in growth — its deepest recession on record.

