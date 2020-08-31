India GDP Q1 Data LIVE updates: NSO to release figures at 5:30 pm, sharp contraction expected

India GDP Q1 Data Live Updates: The National Statistical Office (NSO) will be releasing its GDP figures for the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2020-21 Monday evening. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown enforced due to it, the numbers are expected to be the worst since India started reporting quarterly data in 1996.
According to the economists, the GDP contraction for the first quarter is being pegged at an average 20 per cent with the de-growth range between 15.2 per cent and 25.5 per cent. A similar trend is expected to continue in the July-September quarter as well.
The data released by NSO, which comes under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), is vital as it will provide the first benchmark on the state of India’s economy after the pandemic.
However, experts warn that the numbers are not much likely to fully represent the scale of the economic crisis as most of the small-scale sector and the informal sector was more affected than the organised sector in the past few months. This distress will not get reflected in the GDP numbers as factory output figures are used to extrapolate trends in the informal sector.
“The first quarter bore the most brunt of the stringent lockdown in response to the pandemic, beyond which authorities weighed the trade-off between economic costs of extending the lockdown or prioritising health. This led to an incremental and gradual reopening at a varied pace across different states/ districts.
While Q1 data is backwards-looking, it was the likely nadir of the downcycle, with shallower contraction expected over the next two quarters. For the path ahead, sustainability of the recovery cycle is contingent on when the epidemic curve successfully flattens,” said Radhika Rao, Economist, DBS
As per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), salaried jobs suffered the biggest hit during the lockdown, with a total loss estimated to be at 18.9 million during April-July.
The first quarter saw the strictest lockdowns across the country and chances are it will see the sharpest fall in economic activity in a long while.
The composition of growth (or de-growth) — in other words, which sector got hit the most — will set the tone for the rest of the year. The amount and nature of the damage will point to the type and magnitude of fiscal and monetary policy efforts required to revive the Indian economy.
Most analysts expect the economy to contract sharply. But the expected magnitude of contraction differs — sometimes substantially over specific sectors of the economy. Click here to read our explainer for more details.
Observers of the Indian economy keenly await the NSO data because it will provide the first benchmark of the state of the Indian economy after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted it and forced the country into widespread and repeated lockdowns.
