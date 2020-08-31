India GDP Q1 Data LIVE updates: NSO to release figures at 5:30 pm, sharp contraction expected

India GDP Q1 data LIVE updates: According to the economists, the GDP contraction for the first quarter is being pegged at an average 20 per cent with the de-growth range between 15.2 per cent and 25.5 per cent.

India GDP Q1 Data Live Updates: The National Statistical Office (NSO) will be releasing its GDP figures for the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2020-21 Monday evening. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown enforced due to it, the numbers are expected to be the worst since India started reporting quarterly data in 1996.

According to the economists, the GDP contraction for the first quarter is being pegged at an average 20 per cent with the de-growth range between 15.2 per cent and 25.5 per cent. A similar trend is expected to continue in the July-September quarter as well.

The data released by NSO, which comes under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), is vital as it will provide the first benchmark on the state of India’s economy after the pandemic.

However, experts warn that the numbers are not much likely to fully represent the scale of the economic crisis as most of the small-scale sector and the informal sector was more affected than the organised sector in the past few months. This distress will not get reflected in the GDP numbers as factory output figures are used to extrapolate trends in the informal sector.