India’s GDP to rise 9.2% in ongoing financial year, advance estimates show

Updated: January 7, 2022 5:41:48 pm
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 9.2 per cent in the current financial year 2021-22 (FY22) against a contraction of 7.3 per cent in the previous fiscal, as per the first advance estimates by the National Statistical Office (NSO) released on Friday.
The advanced estimate growth is lower than the 9.5 per cent growth estimated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monetary policy committee meeting held last month.
