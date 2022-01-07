scorecardresearch
Friday, January 07, 2022
India’s GDP to rise 9.2% in ongoing financial year, advance estimates show

The rise in economic growth is lower than the 9.5 per cent growth estimated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monetary policy committee meeting.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 7, 2022 5:41:48 pm
(File express photo by Abhisek Saha)

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 9.2 per cent in the current financial year 2021-22 (FY22) against a contraction of 7.3 per cent in the previous fiscal, as per the first advance estimates by the National Statistical Office (NSO) released on Friday.

The advanced estimate growth is lower than the 9.5 per cent growth estimated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monetary policy committee meeting held last month.

Explained |How the Indian economy performed in 2021

 

