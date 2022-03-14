India’s retail inflation spikes to 6.07% in February: Govt data

India CPI Inflation Rate February 2022: India’s retail inflation surged to 6.07 per cent in the month of February, over and above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) threshold of 6 per cent, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed Monday.

The retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), for the month of January was 6.01 per cent.

This is the second consecutive time that the CPI data has come over the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent. The government has mandated the central bank to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026.

The CPI data is mainly factored in by the RBI while making its bi-monthly monetary policy. Last month, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank kept the repo rate unchanged for the tenth time in a row at 4 per cent.

