IMF on India’s economic growth: ‘Much weaker than expected’

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Thursday said India’s economic growth is “much weaker than expected” due to “corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and lingering weakness in some non-bank financial companies (NBFCs)”.

IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice, while addressing the media, said, “There was a question on India and its growth rate… and I want to take it… we will have a fresh set of numbers coming up, but the recent economic growth in India is much weaker than expected.”

He added that it was “mainly due to corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty and lingering weakness in some non-bank financial companies and risks to the outlook are tilted to the downside, as we like to say.”

Weak manufacturing and consumption numbers dragged the country’s GDP growth to a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal, data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) has shown. The GDP growth rate has now slowed for the fifth consecutive quarter with the previous low recorded at 4.3 per cent in March 2013.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh Thursday criticised the Centre’s aim to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2024, calling it a “pipe dream”. Addressing a meeting of top Congress leaders, he said, “The dangerous thing about the present situation is that the government is complacent enough not to realise that we are in the midst of a protracted economic slowdown.”