Retail inflation rises to 4.48% in Oct; IIP grows 3.1% in Sept: Govt data

India CPI Inflation, IIP Growth Rate: The country’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 4.48 per cent in the month of October. Separately, India’s factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a year-on-year growth of 3.1 per cent in September, two separate data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Friday.

The retail inflation during the month of September was at 4.35 per cent.

This is the fourth successive month that the CPI data has come below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent. The government has asked the central bank to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026.

The CPI data is mainly factored in by the RBI while making its bi-monthly monetary policy. Last month, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank kept the repo rate unchanged for the eighth time in a row at 4 per cent, slashed the inflation target for 2021-22 to 5.3 per cent, and indicated the unwinding of the accommodative policy as the economy shows signs of emerging from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) or the inflation in the food basket inched slightly higher on-month during October to 0.85 per cent, from 0.68 per cent in September, the data revealed.

Index of Industrial Production (IIP)

In a separate data released by MoSPI, the country’s factory output witnessed a growth of 3.1 per cent on-year to 127.9 during the month of September.

