Retail inflation grows 7.61% in Oct; IIP rises 0.2% in Sep: Govt data

The growth rate of India’s retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), climbed 7.61 per cent in the month of October. Separately, the country’s factory output, which is measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 0.2 per cent on-year to 123.2 during the month of September, according to two separate data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday.

The CPI for the month of September was also revised to 7.27 per cent from 7.34 per cent.

The retail inflation has grown beyond the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent. The government has mandated the central bank to keep retail inflation within the range of 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

The central bank in its bi-monthly monetary policy meeting last month had kept its key interest rates unchanged and decided to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance to support growth amid the pandemic.

