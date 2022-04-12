Retail inflation spikes to 6.95% in Mar; IIP grows 1.7% in Feb, shows govt data

India CPI Inflation, IIP Growth Rate: The country’s retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 6.95 per cent in the month of March. Separately, India’s factory output, measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 1.7 per cent in February, two separate data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Tuesday.

The retail inflation for the month of February was 6.07 per cent.

This is the third consecutive month that the CPI data has breached the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent. The government has mandated the central bank to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026.

The CPI data is mainly factored in by the RBI while making its bi-monthly monetary policy. Last week, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged for the 11th time in a row at 4 per cent while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’ but added that it will start focusing on withdrawing this stance to rein in inflation while supporting growth.

During the meeting held last week, RBI projected CPI inflation at 5.7 per cent during the financial year 2022-23 with Q1 at 6.3 per cent, Q2 at 5.8 per cent, Q3 at 5.4 per cent and Q4 at 5.1 per cent.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in his speech said that given the excessive volatility in global crude oil prices since late February and the extreme uncertainty over the evolving geopolitical tensions, any projection of growth and inflation is fraught with risk, and is largely contingent upon future oil and commodity price developments.

The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) or the inflation in the food basket also spiked on-month during March to 7.68 per cent, from 5.85 per cent in February, the data revealed.

