Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Retail inflation eases to 7.01% in June; IIP grows 19.6% in May, shows govt data

CPI Inflation Rate June, IIP Growth Rate May 2022: The retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), marginally eased to 7.01 per cent in June. Separately, the factory output, measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), surged by 19.6 per cent in May.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 12, 2022 5:43:10 pm
Workers pack tomatoes, at Bhuntar vegetable market in Kullu, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India CPI Inflation, IIP Growth Rate: The country’s retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 7.01 per cent in the month of June. Separately, India’s factory output, measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 19.6 per cent in May, two separate data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Tuesday.

The retail inflation for the month of May was 7.04 per cent.

More to follow

