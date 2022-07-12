Retail inflation eases to 7.01% in June; IIP grows 19.6% in May, shows govt data

India CPI Inflation, IIP Growth Rate: The country’s retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 7.01 per cent in the month of June. Separately, India’s factory output, measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 19.6 per cent in May, two separate data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Tuesday.

