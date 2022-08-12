CPI Inflation Rate July, IIP Growth Rate June 2022: Retail inflation eases to 6.71% in July, IIP grows 12.3% in June, shows govt data

India CPI Inflation Rate July, IIP Growth Rate June 2022: India’s retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 6.71 per cent in the month of July from 7.01 per cent in June. Separately, India’s factory output, measured through the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 12.3 per cent in June, two separate data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Friday.

Despite the month-on-month decline, the CPI continues to remain above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent for the seventh consecutive month. The government has mandated the central bank to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026.

The CPI data is mainly factored in by the RBI while making its bi-monthly monetary policy. In a bid to check the raging inflation, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank last week hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.40 per cent.

