CPI Inflation Rate July, IIP Growth Rate June 2022: Retail inflation eases to 6.71% in July, IIP grows 12.3% in June, shows govt data

Updated: August 12, 2022 5:38:13 pm
India CPI Inflation Rate July, IIP Growth Rate June 2022: India’s retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 6.71 per cent in the month of July from 7.01 per cent in June. Separately, India’s factory output, measured through the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 12.3 per cent in June, two separate data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Friday.
Despite the month-on-month decline, the CPI continues to remain above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent for the seventh consecutive month. The government has mandated the central bank to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026.
The CPI data is mainly factored in by the RBI while making its bi-monthly monetary policy. In a bid to check the raging inflation, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank last week hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.40 per cent.
More to follow
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering talePremium
Jamie Foxx's action-comedy is movie night material, but you could also just go to sleep
Latest News
CPI Inflation Rate July, IIP Growth Rate June 2022: Retail inflation eases to 6.71% in July, IIP grows 12.3% in June, shows govt data
MI Emirates announce squad ahead of the International League T20
Give these three yoga poses a try if you suffer from neck pain
Kerala MLA K T Jaleel calls PoK ‘Azad Kashmir’; comment against India’s sovereignty, says BJP
No end to CUET confusion, candidates show up at exam centre to find no exam taking place
Haryana Board HBSE declares Class 10th, 12th compartment result: Check how to download
Stalin urges Centre to get TN fishermen released from Sri Lanka
WazirX users eye other Indian cryptocurrency exchanges after ED probe
No glue of power, LoP post row shows MVA cracks widening, harder to paper over
Flashback Friday: Rashmika Mandanna to Ananya Panday, celebs who wowed with their impeccable style this week
Rajasthan woman ties rakhi to ailing leopard before handing over to officials, pic wins hearts online
Free bus travel for women an “economic revolution,” says Stalin