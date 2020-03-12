Retail inflation growth eases to 6.58% in Feb; IIP rises 2% in Jan: Govt data

The inflation growth rate eased as compared to the preceding month. The CPI had grown 7.59 per cent the month of January and 2.57 per cent in February last year, the data by MoSPI showed. (Representative image) The inflation growth rate eased as compared to the preceding month. The CPI had grown 7.59 per cent the month of January and 2.57 per cent in February last year, the data by MoSPI showed. (Representative image)

India’s retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 6.58 per cent in the month of February. Separately, the country’s factory output, which is measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 2.0 per cent on-year to 137.1 during the month of January, according to two separate data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday.

The inflation growth rate, however, eased as compared to the preceding month. The CPI had grown 7.59 per cent the month of January and 2.57 per cent in February last year, the data showed.

This is the third month in a row when the retail inflation has exceeded the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent. The government has mandated the central bank to keep inflation within the range of 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) or the inflation in the food basket rose to 10.81 per cent in February against 13.63 per cent in the preceding month. In February 2019, the CFPI saw a negative growth of (-)0.73 per cent, the MoSPI data showed.

The retail inflation has risen primarily due to a spike in vegetable prices that saw a 31.61 per cent year-on-year rise in February. This apart, the pulses and products segment saw a rise of 16.61 per cent, while that of meat and fish rose 10.20 per cent and spices prices gained 8.80 per cent.

Index of Industrial Production (IIP)

Separately, the country’s factory output, which is measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 2.0 per cent on-year to 137.1 during the month of January, a separate data released by the MoSPI showed.

The IIP had grown by 1.6 per cent in January 2019.

The industrial growth during the period of April 2019-January 2020 rose 0.5 per cent from the corresponding period year ago. The IIP growth was 4.4 per cent during the same period last year, the data showed.

As per the data, the manufacturing sector output grew by 1.5 per cent on-year to xx, and the electricity generation rose/slipped by xx per cent to xx. Mining sector output, however, grew/contracted by xx per cent on-year to xx.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd