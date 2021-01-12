Retail inflation eases to 4.59% in Dec; IIP slips -1.9% in Nov: Govt data

Vegetable vendors wear protective masks while waiting for customers at a market during a lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 5, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

India CPI Inflation, IIP Growth Rate: The country’s retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 4.59 per cent in the month of December. Separately, India’s factory output, measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a contraction of -1.9 per cent in November, two separate data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Tuesday.

The retail inflation for the month of November was 6.93 per cent.

The December CPI data has come within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent. The government has mandated the central bank to keep retail inflation within the range of 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

RBI primarily factors in retail inflation while making its bi-monthly monetary policy. In its bi-monthly monetary policy meeting last month, the Indian central bank had kept its key interest rates unchanged and decided to maintain an ‘accommodative stance’ as long as necessary at least through the current financial year.

The decline in retail inflation in December was mainly due to easing food prices. The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) or the inflation in the food basket eased to 3.41 per cent in the month of December, down from 9.50 per cent in November, the data revealed.

The 3.41 per cent growth in the food basket was due to a fall in vegetable prices that slipped -10.41 per cent on-year rise in December. Apart from vegetables, other prices were however positive. The oils and fats segment saw a rise of 20.05 per cent, while that of eggs rose 16.08 per cent and pulses and products prices gained 15.98 per cent. The meat and fish segment also witnessed a rise of 15.21 per cent.

India’s factory output, which is measured in terms of IIP witnessed a contraction of -1.9 per cent on-year to 126.3 during the month of November, separate data released by the MoSPI showed.

The IIP had grown/slipped 2.1 per cent in November 2019, the data showed.

The industrial growth so far in the fiscal year 2020-21 (April-November) has contracted -15.5 per cent, compared to a 0.3 per cent rise in the corresponding period a year ago, the data showed.

