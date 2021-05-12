Retail inflation eases to 4.29% in April; IIP grows 22.4% in March: Govt data

People buy vegetables in a market ahead of the weekend COVID-19 lockdown, in Bikaner, Friday, May 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

India CPI Inflation, IIP Growth Rate: The country’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 4.29 per cent in the month of April. Separately, India’s factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 22.4 per cent in March, two separate data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Monday.

The retail inflation during the month of March was at 5.52 per cent.

According to a recent Reuters poll, retail inflation was expected to have eased to a three-month low of 4.20 per cent in April.

This is the fifth consecutive month that the CPI data has come within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent. The government has asked the central bank to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026.

The retail inflation data is primarily factored in by the RBI during its bi-monthly monetary policy. In its previous policy meeting held in April, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank had kept the repo rate unchanged for the fifth time in a row at 4 per cent while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’ as long as necessary to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The easing of the retail inflation last month can be attributed to the softening of food prices. The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) or the inflation in the food basket eased to 2.02 per cent in the month of April, down from 4.87 per cent in March, the data revealed.

The month-on-month fall in the food basket was led by the softening of vegetable prices which fell -14.18 per cent in April, while cereals and products slipped -2.96 per cent, the data showed. Sugar and confectionery items too fell -5.99 per cent.

On the other hand, prices of oils and fats rose a whopping 25.91 per cent, while that of meat and fish rose 16.68 per cent. Non-alcoholic beverages gained 15.20 per cent while pulses and products segment also witnessed a rise of 7.51 per cent and egg prices too rose 10.55 per cent.

Index of Industrial Production (IIP)

The factory output witnessed a growth of 22.4 per cent on-year to 143.4 during the month of March, separate data released by the MoSPI showed.

