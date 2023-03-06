scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Centre considering to raise palm oil import tax to help rapeseed farmers

The increase in the tax on palm oil could lift local prices, making the tropical oil a little less competitive than rival soyoil and sunflower oil.

India palm oil importsIn spot markets, rapeseed prices were around 5,000 Indian rupees ($61.21) per 100 kg, below the government-fixed price of 5,450 rupees per 100 kg. (File image)

India, the world’s biggest importer of vegetable oils, is considering raising its import duty on palm oil to help support local farmers reeling from a crash in domestic rapeseed prices, government and industry officials said on Monday.

The increase in the tax on palm oil could lift local prices, making the tropical oil a little less competitive than rival soyoil and sunflower oil.

“We have proposed an increase in import duty on palm oil to support rapeseed prices,” said a government official, who declined to be named in line with official rules.

“Rapeseed supplies from the new season are putting pressure on prices, which have fallen below MSP (minimum support price),” said the source referring to the government-set rate which acts like a benchmark for the domestic market.

If commodity prices fall below MSPs, the government usually tries to help prop up rates to protect farmers.

In spot markets, rapeseed prices were around 5,000 Indian rupees ($61.21) per 100 kg, below the government-fixed price of 5,450 rupees per 100 kg.

Indian farmers plant rapeseed, the main winter-sown oilseed, in October and November, with harvests from March. Higher prices encouraged farmers to expand the area under rapeseed.

Advertisement

After abolishing the basic import tax on crude palm oil (CPO) last year, India continues with a 5.5% tax on CPO shipments. The country also levies a 12.5% import tax on refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil.

“Since world prices have dropped, India is looking at raising the duty,” the source said. “Overall food inflation might be a concern for the government, but vegetable oil prices have dropped.”

Lower rapeseed prices have hurt farmers from India’s western state of Rajasthan, and the government would like to protect growers ahead of the state election, trade and industry officials said.

Advertisement

Rajasthan accounts for more than half of the rapeseed production.

Also Read
Deadline ends to register for higher pension, over 8000 EPS members apply
EPFO, EPFO interest rate, Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Central Board of Trustees, Business news, Indian express, Current Affairs
EPFO Board to discuss interest rate on Mar 25-26
Govt not in ‘crazy rush’ to sell everything: FM Sitharaman
Problems in opting for higher pension on website, EPFO told

“There is a proposal to raise the duty, and an inter-ministerial panel is looking into it,” said the second source, who also didn’t want to be named citing official rules.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 16:06 IST
Next Story

Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, requests court to lodge him in mediation cell

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close