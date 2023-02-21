India, China will contribute more than half of global growth this year: IMF

India and China will alone contribute more than half of the global economic growth in 2023 as supply-chain disruptions are fading and the service sector continues to grow, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.

In a blog post, the IMF stated that the Asia-Pacific region’s economy is set to grow 4.7 per cent in 2023 against 3.8 per cent last year, making it a bright spot in a slowing global economy.

While India and China are expected to contribute more than 50 per cent to global growth, the IMF said the rest of Asia will contribute an additional quarter.

The re-opening of China, which has strong trade and tourism linkages, has paved the way for “a faster-than-expected rebound in activity,” the agency said.

“Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam are all back to their robust pre-pandemic growth,” the IMF said.

The IMF said, quoting its analysis, “For every percentage point of higher growth in China, output in the rest of Asia rises by around 0.3 per cent,” adding, “…benefiting from these developments, prospects for Asia’s advanced economies are more mixed.”

The global financial agency said Asia’s inflation is poised to moderate this year.

Advertisement

“There are encouraging signs that headline inflation peaked during the second half of last year, though core inflation is proving more persistent and has yet to ease definitively,” the IMF said in its blog post.

“We expect inflation to return to central bank targets sometime next year amid an easing of financial and commodity headwinds.”

However, the IMF warned that central banks need to remain alert even as inflation is moving in the right direction but core inflation is still running above target.

Advertisement

The inflation in India peaked at a three-month high of 6.25 per cent, mainly contributed by an increase in prices of goods and commodities. This came after the Reserve Bank of India increased its repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent on February 8.

As January inflation data has made analysts predict another rate hike by the RBI in April, the IMF also stated that central banks might need to increase interest rates further.

Central banks “may need to hike rates further if core inflation does not show clear signs of returning to target,” the agency said.