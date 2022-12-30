scorecardresearch
India can become $40 trillion economy by 2047

At a time when uncertainty, volatility and even regression can be seen in many parts of the world, India is being regarded globally as a shining spot, he noted.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani

India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047 in a sustainable and stable manner, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday.

“This goal ($40 trillion economy) is realistic and achievable because India is blessed with the power of young demography, mature democracy and the newly acquired power of technology,” Ambani said while speaking at the Reliance Family Day Function.

From an era of shortages, scarcity and widespread poverty, India will enter an era of inclusive prosperity, abundance of opportunities, and unimaginable improvement in the ease of living and quality of life of 1.4 billion Indians, he said.

“When I look at the state of the world today…at the global financial landscape, technological landscape and the supply chain landscape…I instinctively feel that we are going to see profound, astonishing and unexpected changes in the coming decade,” Ambani said.

“I can clearly see India riding this tsunami of changes and achieving what looked impossible earlier,” he added.

The next 25 years are going to be the most transformational in the 5,000 year-old history of India, Ambani said, adding that the country is poised to achieve exponential economic growth.

